Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,986,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

