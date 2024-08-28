Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DEO traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $136.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

View Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.