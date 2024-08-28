Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $335.08. The stock had a trading volume of 128,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,399. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

