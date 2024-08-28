Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 790,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,634. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.