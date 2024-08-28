Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 265 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded down $3.94 on Monday, reaching $548.21. The stock had a trading volume of 205,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.77. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

