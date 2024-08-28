Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.53. 604,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,185. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

