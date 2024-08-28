Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS IEFA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.06. 6,394,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

