Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 181,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940,203. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

