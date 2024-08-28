Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,641. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

