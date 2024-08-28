Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,641. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
