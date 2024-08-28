Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

