Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.
SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.57.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
