Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.2% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 67.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 218,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,709. The company has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

