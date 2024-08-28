Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $621.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.44 or 0.04150672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,867,397,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,846,767,770 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

