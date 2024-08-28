Savills plc (LON:SVS) to Issue GBX 7.10 Dividend

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of SVS stock opened at GBX 1,194 ($15.75) on Tuesday. Savills has a 12 month low of GBX 745 ($9.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.12). The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,851.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savills

In other Savills news, insider Richard Orders bought 5,000 shares of Savills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.73) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($73,651.59). In other news, insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.73) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($73,651.59). Also, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.99), for a total transaction of £294,767.25 ($388,721.15). 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

