SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 458.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

SBHGF traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

