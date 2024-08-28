SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 458.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
SBI Stock Performance
SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.
About SBI
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.
