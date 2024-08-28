Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is SNS Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $63,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.