Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Cut by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 12.9% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHV traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $78.48. 294,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,527. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $78.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

