Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,921 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $62,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. 2,208,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,542. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

