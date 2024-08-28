Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 978,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

