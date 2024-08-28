ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
ScoZinc Mining Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
About ScoZinc Mining
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
