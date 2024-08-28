Security Federal Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Security Federal Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFDL remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Security Federal has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 11.78%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.