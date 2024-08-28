SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $4,108,960.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. 643,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,497. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $32,161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 222,631 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $6,990,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

