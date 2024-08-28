Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Position Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Select Water Solutions worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 156,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,454. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

