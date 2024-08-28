Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,994,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

