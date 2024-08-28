Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.26 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.260 EPS.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

