Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.73. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 14,880 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

