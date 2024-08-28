SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,771. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

