SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:S traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 5,456,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,771. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after buying an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

