SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. 9,481,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 147,333 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

