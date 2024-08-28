Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Elizabeth (Liz) Ward Acquires 9,000 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Liz) Ward acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,095.00 ($8,847.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

