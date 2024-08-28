ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,272 shares of company stock worth $5,600,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $831.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.