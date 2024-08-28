Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,534,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $746.99 million and a PE ratio of 57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.