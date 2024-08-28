Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.29. 1,067,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,268. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.