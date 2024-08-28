Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,628,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.