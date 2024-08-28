Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,319 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,319 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.63, for a total value of C$251,027.59.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$25,533.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 425 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.01, for a total value of C$28,479.08.

On Monday, June 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$325,033.10.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$100.21 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$63.16 and a twelve month high of C$123.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

