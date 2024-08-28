Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Grows By 73.3%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
2020 Bulkers Stock Performance
2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $13.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2020 Bulkers has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.
About 2020 Bulkers
