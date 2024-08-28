Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Grows By 73.3%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $13.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2020 Bulkers has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

