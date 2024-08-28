Short Interest in Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Grows By 300.0%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance
Shares of BKCYF opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$4.78.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.