Short Interest in Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Grows By 300.0%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BKCYF opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$4.78.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

