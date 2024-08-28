Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 57.0%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

