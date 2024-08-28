Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expands By 363.6%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.