Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 47.6%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

