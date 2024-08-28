Short Interest in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 314.3%

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Central Securities Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,385. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $44.90.
About Central Securities
