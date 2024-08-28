Short Interest in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 314.3%

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,385. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

