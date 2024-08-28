Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Drops By 48.1%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,683,500 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 5,167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at 0.78 on Wednesday. China Conch Venture has a one year low of 0.78 and a one year high of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.77.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Conch Venture
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.