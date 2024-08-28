Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Drops By 48.1%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,683,500 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 5,167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at 0.78 on Wednesday. China Conch Venture has a one year low of 0.78 and a one year high of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.77.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

China Conch Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.