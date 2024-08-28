Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Rises By 80.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. China National Building Material has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

