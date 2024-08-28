Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 64.9%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.4 days.

Denka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Denka has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

