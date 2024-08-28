Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 248.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 298,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FTRI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1896 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

