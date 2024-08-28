Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 466.7%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

FAB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3815 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

