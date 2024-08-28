Short Interest in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declines By 98.7%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $130.17.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.