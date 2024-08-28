Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Drops By 66.7%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $22.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Genus has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $23.25.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

