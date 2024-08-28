Short Interest in HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Declines By 66.7%

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HLPMF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Company Profile

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

