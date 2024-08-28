Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Increases By 305.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 305.2% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Intuitive Machines Trading Down 2.3 %
LUNRW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 155,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,897. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
