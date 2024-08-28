Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Increases By 305.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 305.2% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 2.3 %

LUNRW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 155,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,897. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

