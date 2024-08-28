Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Rises By 206.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
