Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Rises By 206.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.